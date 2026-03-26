The Sahayog Contemporary Art Exhibition sees artists share space with police and civil service professionals

On engaging with the participants’ work, he observed, “Yes, very strongly. For many participants, especially those in demanding professions, art becomes a quiet space of reflection and expression. It allows them to step away from the pressures of their daily responsibilities and connect with their inner thoughts and emotions.”

He further emphasised, “At Sahayog, we see art not just as a form of display, but as a personal and therapeutic process. Whether it is a professional artist or someone from public service, the act of creating becomes a way to find balance, release, and meaning… reinforcing the idea that art connects us all at a human level.”

Finding balance within structure: Nidhi Choudhari

Reflecting on the pull of creative expression within a role shaped by responsibility and structure, Nidhi Choudhari shared, “Painting, for me, is not separate from my work; it complements it. It sharpens my sensitivity, enhances my ability to observe, and deepens my understanding of people and contexts. In many ways, art becomes a silent dialogue with oneself, something that balances the external demands of public life with an inner sense of purpose and awareness.”

She described art as more than an escape, adding, “Art offers both balance and transcendence, but I wouldn’t describe it merely as an escape. It is more of a grounding force. While the administrative world is fast-paced and often demanding, art slows me down… it allows me to pause, reflect, and reconnect with my inner self.”

Continuing, she said, “When I paint, time dissolves, and there is a sense of flow that brings clarity and calm. This engagement with art nurtures resilience and helps me return to my professional responsibilities with renewed perspective and energy. Rather than escaping from work, art enriches my approach to it, making it more empathetic and holistic.”