The Sahayog Contemporary Art Exhibition sees artists share space with police and civil service professionals

The 10th edition of the Sahayog Contemporary Art Exhibition brings together an unusual yet compelling mix of professional artists and individuals from the Mumbai Police, law enforcement and civil services, creating a shared space for creative expression across disciplines. Curated by Satyendra Rane and on view at Kaladalan Art Gallery, the exhibition foregrounds the human side of high-pressure public service roles. With a portion of proceeds supporting the Mumbai Police Welfare Association, it also extends its purpose beyond art into collective care and community support.
Curating beyond boundaries
Explaining the idea behind bringing together professional artists with individuals from high-pressure public service roles, curator Satyendra Rane said, “The idea was to create a space where art goes beyond conventional boundaries and becomes truly inclusive. At Sahayog, we have always believed that creativity exists in everyone, regardless of their profession. Bringing together professional artists with individuals from high-pressure public service roles allows us to showcase a more human and relatable side of these individuals.”
Expanding on this, he noted, “At the same time, Sahayog has consistently aimed to support artists who may not have had access to platforms or opportunities—especially those who find it difficult to book galleries or showcase their work. By bringing all these voices together, we create a shared space where art is accessible, inclusive, and meaningful.”
On engaging with the participants’ work, he observed, “Yes, very strongly. For many participants, especially those in demanding professions, art becomes a quiet space of reflection and expression. It allows them to step away from the pressures of their daily responsibilities and connect with their inner thoughts and emotions.”
He further emphasised, “At Sahayog, we see art not just as a form of display, but as a personal and therapeutic process. Whether it is a professional artist or someone from public service, the act of creating becomes a way to find balance, release, and meaning… reinforcing the idea that art connects us all at a human level.”
Finding balance within structure: Nidhi Choudhari
Reflecting on the pull of creative expression within a role shaped by responsibility and structure, Nidhi Choudhari shared, “Painting, for me, is not separate from my work; it complements it. It sharpens my sensitivity, enhances my ability to observe, and deepens my understanding of people and contexts. In many ways, art becomes a silent dialogue with oneself, something that balances the external demands of public life with an inner sense of purpose and awareness.”
She described art as more than an escape, adding, “Art offers both balance and transcendence, but I wouldn’t describe it merely as an escape. It is more of a grounding force. While the administrative world is fast-paced and often demanding, art slows me down… it allows me to pause, reflect, and reconnect with my inner self.”
Continuing, she said, “When I paint, time dissolves, and there is a sense of flow that brings clarity and calm. This engagement with art nurtures resilience and helps me return to my professional responsibilities with renewed perspective and energy. Rather than escaping from work, art enriches my approach to it, making it more empathetic and holistic.”
Beyond duty: Vikas Lavande
For PSI Vikas Lavande, art runs parallel to the demands of police work. He reflected, “In truth, police duty itself is like an art; the one who masters it is a true artist. For me, my real passion within this profession is painting. I enjoy creating artwork using both watercolours and oil paints. Painting helps me reconnect with myself in a refreshing way. It brings balance and peace to my life and adds a sense of positivity to my daily routine.”
Describing its place in his everyday life, he added, “Furthermore, it infuses my daily routine with a sense of positivity. For me, it is not just a hobby, but an important part of my everyday life.”
When it comes to handling stress, he admitted, “Yes, painting is my hobby, and I often turn to it to relax and unwind.”
He added, “It helps reduce the stress and pressure of my work, improves my mental well-being, and keeps me motivated.”
Art as refuge and expression: Aishwaryajeeta Tawde
Tracing her journey with art alongside a demanding legal profession, advocate Aishwaryajeeta Tawde recalled, “I developed an interest in art at a very young age. My family was always supportive of my curiosity and my mother in particular encouraged me by enrolling me in various summer classes that exposed me to different forms of art. Those early experiences played a big role in shaping my appreciation for creativity.”
She went on to share, “However, as I grew older, my professional commitments took priority, and I wasn’t able to actively pursue art for a few years. Despite that gap, my interest never really faded. Eventually, I made a conscious effort to reconnect with it.”
Speaking about returning to art, she said, “Getting back into art has been incredibly fulfilling. It gives me a sense of calm and works as a great stress reliever. More than just a hobby, it has become a way for me to unwind, stay balanced, and express myself creatively alongside my professional life.”
On its deeper role, she reflected, “Art can be a personal refuge but it also plays a much larger role.”
She added, “It allows self-expression and emotional release, while also shaping culture, sparking conversations and reflecting society. I find that it can be deeply therapeutic. I see it as both personal and collective in its impact.”
A shared language of expression
Across professions defined by structure, responsibility and pressure, a common thread emerges — the need to pause, reflect and express. At Sahayog, art becomes that shared language, bridging worlds that rarely intersect, and revealing the deeply human impulses that exist beyond roles and uniforms.
What: The 10th Sahayog Contemporary Art Exhibition
Where: Kaladalan Art Gallery
When: On display till 2 April 2026