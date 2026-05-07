Thapar Contemporary in Delhi showcases artists responses on global events

An ongoing group exhibition at Thapar Contemporary brings together multiple to reflect on the uneasy overlaps between individual experiences and wider political realities. Titled ‘Wild, Ordinary, Enchanting, Excruciating Beauty’, it has been curated by Vaibhav Raj Shah in collaboration with Jasone Miranda-Bilbao. On view till June 21, the show comprises works by 11 contemporary artists, and includes artworks in paintings, sculptures, and installations focused on the ways in which conflict, media, and ideology impact daily life.

This exhibition at Thapar Contemporary showcases artists who respond to ongoing global socio-political events

Shah discussed the curatorial approach, stating that the exhibition draws inspiration from what we often perceive as "small" and "big" problems in our surroundings. He emphasised that, regardless of scale, no one remains untouched by what is happening around them, whether it’s happening in the next street or from far-off world events. According to him, the artists have reflected on the present moment, being shaped by various global uncertainties, ongoing conflicts, and the constant flow of information.