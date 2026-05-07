Thapar Contemporary in Delhi showcases artists responses on global events

An ongoing group exhibition at Thapar Contemporary brings together multiple to reflect on the uneasy overlaps between individual experiences and wider political realities. Titled ‘Wild, Ordinary, Enchanting, Excruciating Beauty’, it has been curated by Vaibhav Raj Shah in collaboration with Jasone Miranda-Bilbao. On view till June 21, the show comprises works by 11 contemporary artists, and includes artworks in paintings, sculptures, and installations focused on the ways in which conflict, media, and ideology impact daily life.
Shah discussed the curatorial approach, stating that the exhibition draws inspiration from what we often perceive as "small" and "big" problems in our surroundings. He emphasised that, regardless of scale, no one remains untouched by what is happening around them, whether it’s happening in the next street or from far-off world events. According to him, the artists have reflected on the present moment, being shaped by various global uncertainties, ongoing conflicts, and the constant flow of information.
Memeing the crisis
Among the participating artists, Vanshika Babbar’s paintings focus on our engagement with internet culture and the way global conflict is consumed online. Her gouache-on-paper works combine references to the Israel-Gaza conflict with the “aesthetics of memes, using humour”. One of the works presents a distorted, caricature-like portrait of the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The teary-eyed face, paired with a lopsided, stretched smile, evokes an unsettling feeling despite its seemingly playful appearance.
Babbar explained that her work highlights the uneasy contrast between humour and tragedy in the digital age. “There is an ease of laughing things away on the internet,” she said, adding that this response often goes hand in hand with the constant flow of disturbing imagery as one scrolls through social media. Her paintings hold this contradiction, where laughter and discomfort are displayed together, while also exploring how repeated exposure to images can lead to desensitisation.
In another piece, a chipped fingernail provides a reference to the map of Gaza Strip, drawing a connection between bodily discomfort and distant geopolitical realities.
Props of power
Sculptor Yogesh Ramkrishna, approaches similar concerns through his sculptures made of chalk paint and 3D printing techniques.
One of Ramkrishna’s works, titled, ‘Props of the Post-truth Society-II’ turns a pair of Kolhapuri chappals into a symbolic representation of ideological divisions. The “left” and “right” slippers point to the way society has opposing ideological sides. The work suggests that balance—like walking—relies on the coexistence of both, rather than the dominance of one.
Another work is a sculpture, designed like a head prop; its components include a huge garlanded throne-like structure fitted with a microphone, police guard rails, a hand holding fire, a buffalo’s horns, exploring the nature of power. Taking inspiration from cultural practices of carrying deities on the head during religious ceremonies, the piece reflects on how political beliefs are often upheld with similar devotion. When lifted up before the head, the heavy object obstructs the wearer’s vision, pointing to how blind faith can limit critical thinking.
Gendered social structures
Artist Harmeet Singh Ratan’s contribution is inspired from the writings of Saadat Hasan Manto, known for his sharp critique of social hypocrisy. Manto’s stories such as Thanda Gosht, Toba Tek Singh, Khol Do, and Kali Shalwar form the base of his sculpture’s narrative. His table-like sculptural work incorporates elements such as flowers and Punjabi calligraphy.
The table's four legs are designed like pelvic bones, hinting at the male presence within social institutions. A feminine foot positioned in the middle of the table, on the other hand, speaks of the vital but frequently disregarded role that women play in maintaining these systems.
Additionally, Ratan’s work addresses issues of migration and cultural transformation, especially as they relate to Punjab. His art explores how people explore identification and belonging in unfamiliar settings while physically and emotionally moving away from their roots.
Taken together, the exhibition explores how distant conflicts seep into everyday life, how belief systems shape behaviour, and how personal anxieties are inseparable from larger structures of power. It urges the viewers to look more closely at the world they inhabit and their role in it.
This article is written by Pankil Jhajhria