Four forgotten Renaissance women artists who changed European art history

Born into a noble family in Cremona, Italy, in the 1530s, Sofonisba had a father who believed his daughters deserved education and artistic training. Which eventually worked out beautifully for her.

Unlike many male Renaissance painters who focused on large religious frescoes or mythological spectacle, Sofonisba became a master of portraiture. Her subjects had expressions which carried vulnerability, wit, exhaustion, vanity and curiosity. She eventually went to the Spanish court of King Philip II and served as court painter and companion to Queen Elisabeth of Valois. Art historians often describe her as a bridge between the elegance of the Renaissance and the psychological realism that would later dominate European portraiture.