Jyoti Tyagi’s latest exhibition in Delhi spotlights nature in primal form

At a time when nature, ecology, ecosystems and environment are topics which need the spotlight on it, artist Jyoti Tyagi does just that through her works. A compelling body of works on display at Trivendi Kala Sangam, New Delhi, Stories the Soil Remembers is best described as nature, observation and personal experiences expressed through charcoal, acrylic and mixed media.
Curated by poet and art curator Parag Shukla, the paintings are visually engaging and conceptually layered within the recurring themes of nature, memory and ecological sensitivity. One can spot motifs like peacock, trees, barren landscapes, environmental destruction and more through her works. Each frame makes the viewers ponder upon the man-nature relationship, while raising questions about environmental care, responsibility of humankind and fragility of the human-nature balance.
After a long career in academics, Tyagi turned to expressing herself through art, full –time, around 2008. She mentions, “Creativity has been an intrinsic part of my nature since childhood, but I began painting regularly around 2008, gradually nurturing it into a committed and evolving artistic practice.” The artist primarily works with charcoal, soft pastels and acrylic on canvas. These are mediums which she uses to her best abilities to portray an environment – in its strength, vulnerability, loss and giving nature.
If one looks closely at her works, one would find many frames which depict how nature is an integral part of today’s urban jungle. No matter how much one tears down greenscapes and build concretes, nature finds a way to survive and stand tall amidst it all. Further, where one notices green cover, there exists a thriving ecosystem of birds, insects, micro-organisms and more – each playing their part in the circle of life. The most important lesson from this is the ability to co-exist, which leaves behind scope of dialogues that need immediate attention.
What: Stories the Soil Remembers by Jyoti Tyagi
Where: Shridharani Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, New Delhi
When: till May 14, 2026