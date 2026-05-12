Jyoti Tyagi’s latest exhibition in Delhi spotlights nature in primal form

Curated by poet and art curator Parag Shukla, the paintings are visually engaging and conceptually layered within the recurring themes of nature, memory and ecological sensitivity. One can spot motifs like peacock, trees, barren landscapes, environmental destruction and more through her works. Each frame makes the viewers ponder upon the man-nature relationship, while raising questions about environmental care, responsibility of humankind and fragility of the human-nature balance.



After a long career in academics, Tyagi turned to expressing herself through art, full –time, around 2008. She mentions, “Creativity has been an intrinsic part of my nature since childhood, but I began painting regularly around 2008, gradually nurturing it into a committed and evolving artistic practice.” The artist primarily works with charcoal, soft pastels and acrylic on canvas. These are mediums which she uses to her best abilities to portray an environment – in its strength, vulnerability, loss and giving nature.