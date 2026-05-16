Reba Hore’s centenary exhibition in Kolkata spotlights her art of ‘dizziness of the daily’

Reba Hore was a student of Calcutta University, Calcutta College of Art and worked across New Delhi, Calcutta and Santiniketan. Most of her artworks belong to collections and archives of Lalit Kala Academy, Art Heritage, Netherlands Embassy, Punjab Museum and private collections of art connoisseurs in India and abroad.

Spring Time is on display till May 24 and one must not miss out on the opportunity to see it. The chance of having access to them in a cosy public setting where you can sip your favourite cuppa and take your time to go through the paintings, makes you interact with it more and understand the creative genius that was Reba Hore. Making her art accessible at a modern café is also a brilliant way to make the next generations acquainted with her works.