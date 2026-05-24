At TARQ in Mumbai, a group exhibition finds urgency in repetition, fragments and the slow accumulation of meaning

Piece by piece, the work in “Brick by Brac” feels private, inward-looking, formally eccentric, at times almost obsessive. Drawings proliferate into systems. Found images return in altered forms. Photographs pile up into loose archives of memory and place. Yet the larger questions circling the exhibition never recede. Questions about labour and attention. About how artists absorb the pressures of the cities, histories and visual cultures around them. About what it means to keep making, steadily, amid an art world increasingly organised around scale, speed and visibility.

Brick by Brac, conceived by artists Tom Burckhardt and Sameer Kulavoor, brings together works by ten artists

Opening this week at TARQ, the exhibition is conceived by artists Tom Burckhardt and Sameer Kulavoor, and brings together works by Amy Sillman, Matthew Northridge, Sameer Kulavoor, Sharon Horvath, Shruti Mahajan, Sunil Padwal, Tim Davis, Tom Burckhardt, T. Venkanna and Vishwa Shroff. Across drawing, collage, photography, film and mixed media, the exhibition traces what the curators describe as “incrementalism, repetitiveness, sequentiality and multiplicity.”