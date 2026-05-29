This showcase in Hyderabad brings together young artists from across the country

When progress falters and systems fail, artists have historically served as vessels for change and dissent while shouldering the burden of preserving unseen and untold stories. And in a time marked by unchecked capitalist greed, an incomprehensible flood of artificially generated art, and the steady erosion of creative thinking, platforming young artists becomes a necessity.

Emerging Palettes was conceived to fill that gap, focusing specifically on artists trained in Fine Arts

In collaboration with Goethe-Zentrum, Emerging Palettes.16, marks 16 years of bringing together young artistic voices. This edition features 10 emerging artists who have completed their Master’s in Art within the last four years. The idea behind this initiative was fairly straightforward. Hyderabad lacked a dedicated platform for young artists to present their work, and Emerging Palettes was conceived to fill that gap, focusing specifically on artists trained in Fine Arts — not as a bureaucratic benchmark, but as a way of spotlighting those who have spent years consciously honing their craft.