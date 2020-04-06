Here's some news for book lovers and the discerning literati. Pan Macmillan India has announced its new online initiative - Reading Space. It's a virtual meeting between authors and their fans every Tuesday.

Reading Space kicks off from April 7, at 11.30 am on Pan Macmillan India's pages on social media platforms such as Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

A statement issued by the publishing house throws more light on what to expect, "We are delighted to announce a brand-new initiative 'Reading Space' specially created for you. This is our idea to give you more about our books and authors and recommend activities which you will love to follow! 'Reading Space' has been created to entertain, inform and collaborate on an easily accessible platform. We want 'Reading Space' to be your personal corner to regularly connect and form a community of avid readers and book lovers."



Every Tuesday articles and videos from different authors will be uploaded. Apart from sharing details about their writing rituals, interests, skills and their contributions to the society, the authors will talk or write about certain unknown facts about them. The statement gives an idea about what the authors could possibly share, "You will be amazed to find what inspires them to write and entertain us. There will be bookshelf talks about a range of interesting genres from crime fiction, investigative stories, history, culture and travel to relevant issues like climate change, personality development and spiritual goals."

The first session on April 7 features Ankur Bisen, author of Wasted. The topic of discussion will be Lockdown Musings Clean Air, Waste Management and Us. Ankur's book Wasted will be available for reading at no cost on Kindle just for a day tomorrow.

The following Tuesday, Sri Lankan author Amanthi Harris who has written the book Beautiful Place will talk about how reading and writing helps us heal. She will also talk about her childhood and how she started writing.

Tweet and share your thoughts with #MacmillanReadingSpace.

