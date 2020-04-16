#QuarantineCooking isn’t trending for no reason. During the lockdown, cooking has found a space in most people’s schedule. While some are doing it out of pleasure, many are doing it because you need food to sail through and nothing beats the blues better than a delicious meal. If you agree and want to learn some new recipes during this lockdown while also contributing to a cause, Chef Sanjana Patel has just launched an e-cookbook, Cook For A Cause.

With a collection of over 30 recipes from The Classroom by La Folie, this e-book features dishes that are easy to make at home and include some of La Folie’s most well-known offerings like French desserts, everyday bread and breakfast staples. Alongside featuring recipes from the in-house chefs, it also includes recipes from chefs that have previously taught at The Classroom by La Folie, or who are friends of the brand, such as Amrita Kaur, Shriya Shetty, Nirvaan Thacker and Kalyan Karmakar.

All proceeds from the sale of this cookbook will go to SEEDS India, a non-profit voluntary organisation, who is providing financial and essential services support to the daily wage earners. They are also supplying hygiene kits and food rations to marginalised families, old age homes and orphanages and helping the government with establishing temporary quarantine facilities, where needed.

“This ebook contains some of our signature recipes here at La Folie and The Classroom, along with contributions from guest and celebrity chefs. By standing together and cooking for a cause, we can help those that have been severely affected during this pandemic,” says Chef Sanjana Patel, Creative Director and Executive Chef, La Folie

Each recipe has beautiful photos and clear, step-by-step instructions to guide foodies as they whip up delicious dishes, courtesy of La Folie.

Available at theclassroombylafolie.com.

Price: Rs 1000