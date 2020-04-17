Have you noticed how the onion has so many layers? And have you seen your mother’s eyes water when she cuts an onion? Here is a remarkable story to tell you why. Young readers are in for a sensory explosion this World Book Day with Sudha Murty's latest e-book How The Onion Got Its Layers releasing on April 23. Printed by Penguin Random House India this new book will also be in audiobook formats.

Following the success of How the Sea Became Salty, the first book in the popular chapter book series by Sudha, Puffin Books, the book is peppered with gorgeous illustrations accompanying a simple yet engaging narrative and is perfect for introducing emerging readers or beginners to good reads.

Sudha Murty

Referring to the current times and talking about the book, Sudha says, "During this time of lockdown, let’s stay safe and at home. Let’s use this time to do something new or even learn something. I am happy that my book, How The Onion got its Layers, is being released in its e-book and audio form for young children. I am hopeful that reading it might take them to a world of love and fantasy and bring joy to their little hearts".

The cover of How the Onion Got its Layers

"The idea behind this series is to introduce Sudha Murty’s works to a younger audience. With its simple, accessible narrative and sumptuous artwork, this series will be a delight and collectible for young readers. We are excited to mark this World Book Day with the magic and power of stories—which becomes even more relevant in these uncertain times," says Sohini Mitra, publisher, Children's, Penguin Random House India.