What is it like to be a mother in India? Is there only one kind of woman as mother or can mothers be as different as chalk and cheese?

In this original, provocative e-book, Momspeak: The Funny, Bittersweet Story of Motherhood in India, author Pooja Pande peels off the layers of social propriety to delve deep into the visceral reality of motherhood, much glorified but barely understood in India.

Pooja Pande

Through Pooja’s personal journey, and hilarious and poignant episodes in the lives of other mothers — married, single, divorced, lesbian, adoptive, and more — Momspeak plumbs the depths of this complex experience and busts long-held myths around it.

Front cover of Momspeak

A writer, editor and a TED speaker who heads Strategy at Khabar Lahariya through the 2000s, she has also co-authored Red Lipstick with Laxmi Narayan Tripathi. Her book is all set for a May 1 release.