For Sandeep Bhutoria, the lockdown has been the most productive. After all, it gave him the opportunity to finish a long due project - Calcuttascape: Musings of a Globetrotter. The book, a compilation of social activist and cultural connoisseur Bhutoria’s published columns and blogs, was conceptualised back in 2013. Talking about the book, Bhutoria who loves writing about travel and everything that makes an impression on him offers, “The book is a compilation of my blogs published in various newspapers between 2010-2013. I had planned to compile them in a book but my other engagements hindered the progress of Calcuttascape. At last, I got the chance to reflect and do things that I have been planning to do for so long. You can call it lockdown creativity! Here, I have touched upon a variety of topics - from travel and food to customer services and lifestyle and from art and heritage to environment and gender equality.”

Interestingly, the foreword of the book has been written by noted author Kunal Basu and veteran actress and MP Jaya Bachchan has written the introduction. “Since I had planned the book in 2013, the foreword and introduction were written by Kunal Basu and Jaya Bachchan back then,” informs Bhutoria who is known to have authored many books including The Safari, Aap Biti Jag Biti, My Life My Travels, China Diary and Bera Bond. Letting his creative juices flow, Bhutoria who is known for his extensive work through Prabha Khaitan Foundation and Education For All Trust plans to pen down another travel diary soon.

Commenting on the book filmmaker Goutam Ghose says, "Sundeep Bhutoria's book Calcuttascape is a wonderful idea of compiling blogs and the column in a printed book. It is basically a blogger diary written with wit and humour. Truly an amazing garland of memories."