Memoirs and Misinformation, Jim Carrey

Memoirs and Misinformation is a glimpse into the eccentric life of Jim Carrey. Co-authored by Carrey himself and Dana Vachon, the semi-autobiographical novel follows the actor as he becomes disenchanted with his Hollywood life. But by teaming up with screenwriter Charlie Kaufman, Carrey prepares for a ground-breaking new role that may win him an Oscar.

Rs 547 on Kindle

The Death of Vivek Oji, Akwaeke Emezi

Nigerian author Akwaeke Emezi gained popularity for her debut 2018 novel, Freshwater. Her latest, The Death of Vivek Oji begins with a mother finding the body of her son laid out outside her door. The heart-wrenching book then delves into the childhood, life, sexuality and family life of the titular character, Vivek.

Rs 279 on Kindle

Mexican Gothic, Silvia Moreno-Garcia

Author Silvia Moreno-Garcia explores 1950s South America in her new horror novel Mexican Gothic. The narrative, that's a postcolonial take on the famous Gothic genre, follows Noemí Taboada as she travels to High Place, a remote mansion, to uncover some secrets.

Rs 164 on Kindle



Begin Again, Eddie S Glaude

Begin Again by Eddie S Glaude starts a dialogue about the pertinent topic of race relations in America. A biography of African-American author and activist James Baldwin, the book is also a critical look at history, from the civil war era to the Trump presidency.

Rs 906 on Kindle



Utopia Avenue, ​David Mitchell

David Mitchell, the acclaimed author behind Cloud Atlas, brings out his new novel, Utopia Avenue. Set in London's glitzy psychedelic era of the late ‘60s, the genre-bending novel follows a rock and roll band called Utopia Avenue, and its rise from clubs in London to concerts in America.

Rs 253 on Kindle

Antkind, Charlie Kaufman

Charlie Kaufman is the Oscar-winning screenwriter of movies such as Being John Malkovich and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. His new novel, Antkind, has been called ‘Riotously funny’ by the New York Times and is about a neurotic and underappreciated film critic who stumbles upon an unreleased stop-animation movie.

Rs 1,358 on Kindle

Intimations: Six Essays, Zadie Smith

Award-winning English novelist Zadie Smith releases Intimations: Six Essays, a personal and moving collection of essays that was written in the early months of the lockdown. Using the ongoing pandemic is just a starting point for the essays, which discuss profound topics of crisis, time, love and the art of writing.

Rs 324 on Kindle



Indian Sun, Oliver Craske

Oliver Craske releases the first ever biography of music legend Ravi Shankar, titled Indian Sun, to mark the artiste's centenary. Craske carried out more than 130 interviews, and dug deep into family archives for this book which traces musician‘s extraordinary life.

Rs 432 on Kindle



Midnight Sun, Stephenie Meyer

Twilight fans have something exciting coming up. Author Stephenie Meyer releases a new novel, Midnight Sun that’s part of the Twilight saga. The book retells the events of the original series, but this time from the perspective of Edward Cullen (the character played by Robert Pattinson in the movies) instead of Bella Swan.

Rs 355 on Kindle



Memorial Drive: A Daughter's Memoir, Natasha Trethewey

Memorial Drive: A Daughter's Memoir chronicles Pulitzer Prize–winning poet Natasha Trethewey’s personal journey. At the age of 19, the author’s life was turned upside down as her stepfather murdered her mother. The novel looks at what follows and how she deals with grief, adulthood, trauma, abuse and racism.

Rs 419 on Kindle