Author Chetan Bhagat took to social media to release the new cinematic trailer for his ninth fiction, One Arranged Murder.

The power-packed trailer features Vikrant Massey narrating a tale of suspense, thrill and mystery as Keshav Rajpurohit. He introduces his best friend Saurabh who used to run a detective agency with him.

Cover of the book, One Arranged Murder

Unlike Keshav’s love story, Saurabh’s story starts in the backdrop of an arranged marriage. The world of the much-in-love couple Saurabh and Prerna turns upside down when something unthinkable happens. Filled with elements of surprise, the trailer will surely leave you restless to unearth the rest of the story.

Chetan Bhagat

“One Arranged Murder’s promo video is quite special as it is a movie-style promo for a book. The idea was to find a way to reach the young generation, especially in the current COVID times, and get them interested in a book again. The cover launch too had an excellent reaction on social media and the trailer, which involves a mysterious death on the Karvachauth night will add to the excitement,” tells Chetan adding, “I am grateful to my friend Vikrant Massey who took a keen interest in the promo. He is an extremely talented actor and is very flexible and easygoing while working together”.

One Arranged Murder is being published by Westland Publications and will be on the racks from September 28 onwards.

To watch the trailer, click below: