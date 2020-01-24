The season of literature festivals is officially here. It is time to meet the authors whose books you have loved reading and listening to them speak and address some of your questions. Now, even as the whole nation talks is busy talking about the Jaipur Lit Fest, we are here to talk about the 10th edition of The Hyderabad Lit Fest which has started in full swing. The guest nation in focus this time happens to be Australia.

The afternoon session were packed with readers, college students, authors, poets, professors. Also, don't forget to check out the book exhibition organized by The Bookpoint (India) Private Limited and nukkad nataks. And here are some of the things you can check out tomorrow:



Jerry Pinto & Urvashi Bahaguna

11:00 am - 12 noon



Check out the session by Jerry Pinto - a poet, writer, editor, whose acclaimed works include Em and the Big Hoom (2012). He has also been awarded the Windham-Campbell Award (administered by the Beinecke Library, Yale, USA), and the Sahitya Akademi Award besides the Crossword Award for Fiction and the Hindu Lit for Life Award. His recent novel Murder in Mahim (2017) was also much loved by avid readers. Urvashi Bahuguna’s debut poetry collection, Terrarium won the Emerging Poets Prize (2017) and is published by The (Great) Indian Poetry Collective (2019). She has been awarded Charles Wallace India Trust Fellowship, Sangam House Fellowship, Eclectica Spotlight Author Prize, TOTO Award, Wingword Poetry Prize, and was nominated for Best of the Net and the Pushcart Prize.





Australian Poetry

12 noon - 1:00 pm



Alfred Taylor is Australia’s leading senior writer who has authored three poetry anthologies and short stories. That apart, check out Kieran Dolin’s session, who is researching about ties between Australian writing and the recognition of native title in Australia.



Multilingual Poetry Reading

2:00 pm - 3.00 pm



Catch Vasanth Kannabiran is a feminist writer and a founding member of the women’s movement in India along with Graziano Krätli who has published Italian translations of the works of Kipling, Poe, James Hogg and Robert Lax.







With inputs from Shikha Duggal

Picture: RVK Rao