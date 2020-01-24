Author Jhelum Biswas Bose’s fond memories from childhood revolve around flowers. “My mom always had flowers in the house and she loved dressing me up with them,” the writer recalls about her time growing up in Kolkata. Her book, Phoolproof, casts a detailed look at Indian flowers, the oral folk tales behind them, and their various uses. A book reading next week, is a chance to know more about the this.



A tryst with alternative medicine and Bach flower remedies to cure breathing problems introduced Jhelum to the world of flowers. Her book is divided into five parts. The first part is titled Lores and Legends and features oral folktales such as the love story between Princess Parijat and Surya, the sun god, that is the origin story for the fragrant Parijat flower, common in East India. Through chapters like Essence and Emotions, Food and Flowers, and Scents and Sensuality, the book offers floral recipes, health remedies and skin care solutions. “The book is a mix of prose and poetry,” Jhelum shares.



Next week’s talk will focus on how flowers are everywhere around us, but rarely do we stop and smell the roses, so to speak. At the event, Jhelum will read out some passages from the book, and guests can interact with her. “I want to introduce people to what the book is about and how flowers have changed my life,” she signs off.

Entry free. January 30, 6.30 pm. At Champaca, Edward Road

