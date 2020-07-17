InKo Centre, in association with Tara Books, presents a series of storytelling and activity-based interactions to focus on how we might make sense of books cross-culturally.

The programme aims to initiate a conversation that engages with the theme of global connectedness by presenting a set of Tara titles that have been printed and widely appreciated in Korea.

Working with over half a dozen publishers in Korea, there are currently 12 Tara titles available in the Korean language.

Four popular titles will be in focus every month, starting from July until October.

The inaugural session will feature The Colour Book, published in Korean by Iyagikot, by Sophie Benini Pietromarchi, an Italian-French writer and artist. Sophie Benini will also take part in the interaction.

On July 22, 2020, at 4 pm

Watch HERE.