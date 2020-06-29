A son who stands against his father. A vengeful man on a path of destruction. An avatar on a quest to fulfil his destiny. How will their story end? Read about this fascinating world based on Indian mythology in Hiranyakashyap, the second instalment of the Narasimha Trilogy by Kevin Missal.

The book starts with a vengeful Hiranyakashyap seeking to destroy Indra's kingdom, but he's haunted by his son Prahlad's decision to oppose him. Narasimha is on a trail to find Prahlad but, on his way, he comes across an old friend and an ancient poison that threatens to derail his plans. There's also the furious Holika who's hunting for her nephew, only to discover painful details about his childhood that make her rethink her actions. Will Hiranyakashyap be able to defeat Indra? Can Holika forget her rage against her nephew? And will Narasimha find Prahlad and fulfil his destiny? The adventure continues with the second book as well.

The cover of the book Hiranyakashyap



Missal wrote his first book at the age of 14, and at 22, this St Stephens graduate is already a bestselling author and a full-time writer, with the first two books in his Kalki series being runaway successes. Dharmayoddha Kalki: Avatar of Vishnu and its sequel Satyayoddha Kalki: Eye of Brahma have sold about a lakh copy in under a year. Kevin loves fantasy fiction and has always held mythology close to his heart. His books have been featured in publications like The Sunday Guardian, The New Indian Express among others.

Both the e-book and paperback versions published by Harper Collins are releasing on July 15.