Last evening, author Amish Tripathi took to social media to make an announcement about his divorce from his wife of 20 years, Preeti Vyas. The author also requested everyone to treat it as his 'only and final public comment on this matter'.

Titled 'Personal Announcement', Tripathi's tweet reads, "With sadness and humility I am making a personal announcement. My wife of over 20 years, Preeti Vyas and I, had filed for divorce in 2019, and the court has passed the divorce decree in February 2020. The divorce was by mutual consent." He also added that their son, Neel, will remain the primary concern for both him and Preeti.



Commenting further on their relationship, Amish said, "I continue to respect Preeti as a wonderful mother to our son and a good friend to me. The nature of our relationship may have changed, but the regard and dignity at the foundation of it has not."

The author issued this statement to address all the questions that were raised to him on the said matter. "Normally, in public, I largely speak of my work, and rarely about my private life. This statement has been issued since many were asking me questions on this subject. I would be grateful for your indulgence in respecting my request that this be treated as my only and final public comment on this matter," he concluded.

Read the full post here: