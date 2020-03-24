After creating a successful Digital Content platform, Arunabh Kumar, the founder of TVF, has plunged into another medium of storytelling- Comic Books, along with his partners Alok Sharma and Saumin Patel. This comic book venture is called Indusverse and the first book features the late Padamsree award-winning couturier Wendell Rodricks as a modern revolutionary fighting for the environment.

Arunabh Kumar had collaborated with Lianne Taxeira Singh, a Goa-based writer for this book titled The Beginning. It features a female superhero character in Goa who fights for the preservation of nature.

Incidentally, the team was very excited to go and present Wendell the book after its launch on February 14, but his sudden demise left the creators speechless.

Author Arunabh Kumar



Arunabh Kumar has been working on this book for over a couple of years and during their research, they found out amazing stories about Wendell Rodricks, which were not related to the fashion world but were about his relentless work as an environmentalist to preserve the old heritage of Goa and its nature. "His fight for saving the 200-year-old mango trees or the 100 years old Chapel in Colvale, were so inspiring that we decided to include him and his fight as a character in our first comic book," says entrepreneur turned author Arunabh Kumar.

Wendell Rodricks' character in The Beginning

Lainne who is also from Goa researched on Wendell’s heroic stories and finally contacted him to discuss the idea. "Wendell was extremely happy after hearing the idea of our comic book. He has been fighting for nature and trees apart from various other social causes," adds Arunabh.

In The Beginning, Wendell emerges as a friend to the father of a superhero character in the book. "We don't want to reveal much about the plot as it would be interesting for readers to read and find it out for themselves," says co-writer Lianne Taxeira Singh.