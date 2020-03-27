During this 21-day period of lockdown in India, Chennai-based publishing company Notion Press, is encouraging people to write for its new initiative #writeyourheartout. These pieces can be fictional stories, essays, a biography or poetry. Writers can choose any genre or topic they like.These pieces can then be published on the Notion Press website under the #writeyourheartout section.





The company started this initiative with an aim to help people cope with the distressing, self-quarantine period. An official statement issued by Notion Press says, "We know the world seems like a really scary place right now. We just want to turn this around for everyone and make this difficult experience (a) meaningful (one). When anyone looks back on it, they should remember it by the words they wrote. And we want to make them count."

The online initiative kicked-off on March 22 and will conclude on April 5, 2020. So far 1,165 people have submitted their stories and poems in different languages. At the end of this exercise, Notion Press will select the most inspiring pieces for an anthology they plan to publish.



You can check out the page here: https://notionpress.com/stories/writeyourheartout

