Here are some latest releases to add to your reading list, from a thriller to ancient poetry….

The Boy In The Woods

It’s been 30 years since Wilde was found in the New Jersey backwoods. Living a feral existence with no idea of how he got there, he has so far been ignored by the local community. But now, he is a former soldier and security expert, and he is needed by the family whose daughter goes missing without a trace. Written by Harlan Coben, the book will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Invisible Women

Award-winning author Caroline Criado Perez returns with Invisible Women. The book comprises case studies, stories and new research from across the globe that demonstrate how the way almost everything in the world (even something as simple as a car or the size of the latest smartphone), is designed to suit men, without taking into account the physical dimensions and abilities of women. The book shows us how women are forgotten and how this affects their health and well-being.

Tiruvaymoli

Archana Venkatesan translates the iconic work by 9th century alvar poet (Tamil poet saints who used their work to show devotion to Lord Vishnu), Sathakopan-Nammalvar, to English in this new release. The translator expertly captures the essence of the verses to give readers an near accurate experience of the original.

