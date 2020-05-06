Camino Winds, John Grisham

Bestselling American novelist, John Grisham’s, latest novel Camino Winds, is set in Camino Island, Florida. The island is struck by Hurricane Leo, and Nelson Kerr, a writer of political thrillers, is found dead. The protagonist Bruce Cable investigates the murder, the key to which might be in Nelson’s unfinished manuscript.

Rs 254. On Kindle

The Star Of India, Diana R Chambers

The historical fiction novel, The Star Of India, brings together the glamorous world of golden era Hollywood and the last days of the British Raj in India. Diana R Chambers pens down the true love story of Hollywood actress Nancy Valentine and Maharaja Jagaddipendra of Cooch Behar. The thrilling novel has everything from romance and murder, to a cursed Mughal ruby and the freedom struggle.

Rs 319. On Kindle

If It Bleeds, Stephen King

The undisputed master of horror, Stephen King, releases his new book, If It Bleeds. The book is a collection of four brand new gripping and suspenseful novellas — Mr Harrigan’s Phone, The Life of Chuck, Rat, and the titular If It Bleeds.

Rs 371. On Kindle

Walk the Wire, David Baldacci

The first of American bestselling author David Baldacci’s Amos Decker series of novels, Memory Man, was released in 2015. Now, the writer releases Walk the Wire, the sixth book in the series. The book follows ex-footballer and current FBI agent, detective Amos Decker, as he investigates the gruesome murder of a woman in North Dakota.

Rs 323. On Kindle

The Last Wish, Andrzej Sapkowski

The Witcher was adapted by Netflix into a hit show starring Henry Cavill. You can now read the original book series by the Polish fantasy writer Andrzej Sapkowski. The Last Wish, the first book from the saga, is a collection of stories that introduce the lead character Geralt of Rivia.

Rs. 216. On Kindle

The Kennedy Curse, James Patterson

Thriller writer, James Patterson pens this biography, The Kennedy Curse, about the influential and powerful Kennedy family. Delve into the successful family’s life that’s fraught with unmatched success and wealth, but also with assassinations, fatal accidents, drug and alcohol abuse and sex scandals.

Rs 556 on Kindle

Big Summer, Jennifer Weiner

Jennifer Weiner’s latest novel is called Big Summer and is about the complexities of family and female relationships. In the book, Daphne, a 20-something plus-size social media influencer, has been asked to be part of her high school bully’s wedding. Get a look into the world of high fashion and the uber rich.

Rs 750 on Kindle