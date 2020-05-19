What would have happened if the Gods and Goddesses were under lockdown fearing contraction of the deadly coronavirus? Would they have evoked another super Goddess like Durga to annihilate the new demon? Or would they have come up with another life-giving potion like Amrita to free themselves from the clutches of Corona? What would have been Chanakya's policies if COVID-19 presented itself during his times? How would he have dealt with the pandemic?

If such questions crop up in your ever-imaginative mindscape, then you better not miss the chance to discuss the same with one of the most popular contemporary authors who love recasting Indian history and mythology in a contemporary and modern context in our upcoming Indulge Time Pass session.

We are talking about one of the country's best-selling fiction-thriller writers, Ashwin Sanghi, who will be pouring his heart out during this extremely engaging half-an-hour session of Indulge Time Pass to be held on May 22 at 5 pm.

One of the best conspiracy fiction writers, Ashwin, who is often referred to as India's Dan Brown, has authored three best-selling novels -- The Rozabal Line, Chanakya's Chant and The Krishna Key -- and released his fourth, Vault of Vishnu, an intense concoction of history, mythology, thriller and science, this year on January 27 at the Jaipur Literature Festival.

The Mumbai-based author considers Vault of Vishnu, to be by far his most challenging and fascinating project since he had to deal with and interpret an alien culture (read Chinese), which comprises a substantial part of the book.

A master in brewing riveting thrillers based on mythology and history, each of Ashwin's novels, qualifies for being turned into enthralling movies and web series. Naturally, Sialkot Saga is being adapted for an OTT platform by Hansal Mehta and Krishna Key is lying with Eros Entertainment, waiting to be turned into a fascinating onscreen tale. The immensely popular novel, The Rozabal Line is going to be adapted to a mini-series.

