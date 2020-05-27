The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, Suzanne Collins

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is author Suzanne Collins’s latest science fiction novel. The book is a spin-off and a prequel to the acclaimed The Hunger Games series and begins as the tenth annual Hunger Games are about to begin and the lead character Coriolanus Snow has to mentor a young candidate. May 19. Rs 683 on Kindle



The Chiffon Trenches, Andre Leon Talley

Fans of America's Next Top Model know and love fashion writer Andre Leon Talley. Talley releases his memoir titled, The Chiffon Trenches, a behind-the-scenes look into the world of high fashion, and his experiences with names like Andy Warhol, Karl Lagerfeld and Yves Saint Laurent.

Rs 2,281 on Kindle



Felix Ever After, Kacen Callender

Author Kacen Callender’s new novel, Felix Ever After, a story about identity and love. The lead character, Felix Love, is a transgender teen who is on a journey of self-discovery and the feeling of falling in love for the first time.

Rs 791 on Kindle



The Princess and the Political Agent, MK Binodini Devi

Manipuri author, MK Binodini Devi’s new novel The Princess and the Political Agent, is set against the backdrop of the British Raj and the Anglo-Manipuri War of 1891. The book chronicles the love story between princess Sanatombi and Lt Col Henry St P Maxwell, the British representative to the Tibeto-Burman kingdom of Manipur.

Rs 240 on Kindle

The End of October, Lawrence Wright

Pulitzer Prize winning best-selling author, Lawrence Wright’s latest thriller, The End of October, is an eerie parallel to the ongoing pandemic. The novel follows Henry Parsons, a microbiologist and epidemiologist, who is tracing a virus that spreads from an internment camp in Indonesia to the holy city of Mecca.

Rs 249 on Kindle



Happy Inside, Michelle Ogundehin

Written by British interior designer Michelle Ogundehin, Happy Inside: How to Harness the Power of Home for Health and Happiness, is a must-read for the lockdown. The comprehensive guide covers topics such as how to create more light and space for better sleep, how to decorate to promote joy and the definitive capsule kitchen kit.

Rs 981 on Kindle



Fair Warning, Michael Connelly

American fiction writer Michael Connelly’s latest novel, Fair Warning, is a gripping crime thriller. The novel follows Jack McEvoy, a crime reporter who has a knack of finding killers. But after a date, the cops come knocking on his door and accuse him of a murder he didn’t commit. Using his investivate skills, Jack has to prove himself innocent.

Rs 707 on Kindle