This March saw the epic saga of the Mahabharatha return to television on Doordarshan. Continuing the celebration of the mythological magnum opus is the audio series Suno Mahabharat Devdutt Pattanaik Ke Saath. Exclusively available on Audible Suno, the audio series is the free-of-cost, India-first app from the house of Audible.



Divided into 18 chapters, each episode brings to life the entire story of good versus evil. Suno Mahabharata Devdutt Pattanaik Ke Saath also offers extra details on what happens beyond the great war -- how it shaped the world, what happened to India after the death of the Pandavas and Kauravas and more. The show takes you through the more than 3000-year-old epic saga of the Pandavas and Kauravas and communicates the historic Vedic tenets of dharma and karma.

Devdutt Pattanaik



Written and narrated by Devdutt Pattanaik each episode lasts approximately 20 minutes. “Mahabharata is about family and what goes wrong when we don't care and share,” says Devdutt Pattanaik.



“At Audible, we are constantly listening and paying attention to our customers needs and wants. We realised that the tale of Mahabharata is a story almost every single Indian wants to know and understand. But often, intimidated by its length, many don’t. Given the current circumstances, when almost the entire country is under lockdown, we decided to create this easy-to-consume, more accessible format," says Shailesh Sawlani, country head, Audible India.