Lady Takes The Case by Eliza Casey

Lady Cecilia Bates, the daughter of the Earl and Countess of Avebury, has lived all her life in Danby Hall. During a dinner party at their sprawling mansion, one of the guests, who accidentally takes a sip of wine from a glass meant for Annabel Clarke (the American heiress who Cecilia’s family wants her brother to marry) dies, it becomes clear that Annabel is in danger. Cecilia teams up with Annabel’s maid, Jane, and Jane’s cat, Jack, to solve the murder.



Lavender Blue Murder by Laura Childs

A bird-hunting party is underway in the countryside, and tea maven Theodosia Browning and her tea sommelier Drayton Conneley couldn’t be happier to be part of the event. But as the shots are fired, Theodosia hears a shot that seems to have come from close quarters. She follows the noise into the neighbouring lavender field to find the host, Reginald Doyle bleeding to death. Meredith, his wife, requests Theodosia and Drayton to spend the night as she is afraid to be by herself. But the murder is just the beginning of a series of catastrophic events, and no one is sure who is behind it all.



The Sweetness At The Bottom of The Pie by Alan Bradley

In the summer of 1950, Falvia de Luce is at Buckshaw, which was once a grand mansion. An aspiring chemist, he can’t help but be drawn into a mystery when he sees a dead bird at the doorstep with a postage stamp pinned to its beak and a dead man lying in the cucumber patch on the estate.



Death On Demand by Carolyn G Hart

The Death On Demand bookstore on Broward's Rock Island, South Carolina is run by Annie Laurance and is dedicated purely to murder mystery novels. Sundays are one of the highlights for a group of famous mystery writers, called the Sunday Night Regulars, who gather at the shop for weekly meetings. When one of them dies abruptly during a meeting, Annie becomes the prime suspect. Now she must clear her name, with the help of her love interest, the wealthy Max Darling.

Murder With Peacocks by Donna Andrews

Meg Lanslow is spending her summer at her hometown in Virginia, but it is not going according to plan. She’s the maid of honour for three different brides who are all getting married around the same time. She has her hands full managing the brides and dealing with numerous relatives and annoying neighbours. When one of the particularly nasty guests is discovered dead under suspicious circumstances, Meg unexpectedly finds herself in a real-life murder mystery that she has to solve, while also juggling flower arrangements and wedding registries.

