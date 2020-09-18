Well-known interior designer, who has two decades of experience to back up his rich repertoire, added another feather on his cap. Shauvik Nandi, the founder and executive director of Itzin has now authored a book - Itz a Homework. The debut read that follows a storytelling format will expose you to global trends in designing with a special chapter on work from home interiors and solutions. Excerpts:

What inspired you to write Itz a Homework?

First and foremost, the inspiration was my work as an interior designer for more than two decades coupled with travelling to different countries and getting to know of the global trends and working with international clients. I learnt so much and wished to share my experiences through a medium and collating them in a book turned out to be a good idea. My clients have always inspired me to jot down my thoughts systematically in a book. On and off I felt why not share some basic tips with all of them and with others who would read my book? That’s how the idea of Itz A Home-work came about.

Since this is your debut book, what were the challenges?

Well, I am not a writer per se, yet I have ideas. So, putting those ideas through fictional characters was a bit of a challenge initially, but when I started writing I somehow got into a flow and I am sure readers will enjoy that flow along with important tips of trending designs across the globe.

Tell us more about the book in brief.

The book is in a storytelling format and is about two families going for a home makeover and the challenges they face. It covers everything from home decor to new trending designs, to colour schemes and even a dedicated chapter on Home Office, something that is need of this new normal lifestyle.

In the book a guide on interior designing or more?

The central idea is to guide the reader on how to give that extra wow factor to space. But the book goes beyond that analysing the mental needs of a home and its residents and how decor can influence the psychology of the family members.

What’s next?

I will be starting my consulting services for creating bespoke interiors and franchising the Itzin brand in major metros of India and overseas is also in the pipeline. Also, I will be creating a new line of exclusive designs for 2021.

Price: Rs 275

Available online