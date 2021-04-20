Veteran Bollywood actor Kabir Bedi launched his autobiography - Stories I Must Tell: The Emotional Life Of An Actor, virtually with Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Published by Westland Publications (an Amazon company), the book is a fascinating read on the many ups and downs in the life of Bedi with stories from Hollywood, Bollywood and Europe. The 74-year-old actor has essayed many iconic characters including the role of a villain in Rekha starrer Khoon Bhari Maang in 1988.

Interacting with Priyanka, the actor narrated a series of fascinating anecdotes from his book including the story of his interview with The Beatles—a turning point in his career, taking him from All India Radio in Delhi, to advertising and theatre in Mumbai, and finally into the world of cinema. He spoke about his journey beyond India to stardom in Italy, then to Hollywood, and the difficulties of making a name for himself. Kabir said: My book is an emotional journey of my making, breaking and re-making as a man.

Bedi also spoke about the story behind the intriguing cover of the book: the photo was taken by Terry O’Neil, Elton John’s photographer, who had clicked it back in the early ’70s.