Renowned Bollywood lyricist Tanveer Ghazi who has penned impressionable songs for films such as Pink, October and Hate Story 2 and who’s Tu Khud Ki Khoj Mein Nikal recited by Amitabh Bachchan became an anthem of the sort has channelised his creative genius in a book. Titled Ishq Musaafir, the anthology of poems is a reflection of Tanveer’s outlook to life and its various aspects including love.

"Due to lockdown, had to launch a book via online portal. But the way we have received love from all across the globe is amazing. 'Ishq Musaafir' consists of poetries written by me and I am glad that it has managed to touch readers' hearts in a great way. Such responses give the motivation to do more work and gain more love from people," says Tanveer who has also been conferred with Sahir Ludhianvi Award for his contribution for the field of literature.

This is Tanveer’s third book. His other publications include Ahsaas and Samandar.