Margaret Atwood, John Grisham and Celeste Ng are set to work on the first major novel about the pandemic. The Authors Guild Foundation announced a deal with Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Books & Media to publish 'Fourteen Days: An Unauthorized Gathering' which tells a story set on a Manhattan rooftop in 2020, as the virus apread worldwide and documents the exodus of the elites from the city.

"At the Guild, we realized that we had an opportunity in these dark times to do something positive and even transformative through the creation of this unusual literary work. Human beings have always confronted tragedy by telling stories, and this book would be our answer to COVID-19," Douglas Preston, President of the Guild said.

The Handsmaid Tale writer and two-time Booker Prize winner Atwood also shared her opinions about the project. "The cast of lively fictional characters on the Manhattan rooftop in 'Fourteen Days' have much to say to one another about life during the pandemic and even more about life in general, sometimes getting into discussions, debates or outright quarrels and sometimes finding resolution in unexpected moments of empathy and connection," Atwood said in a statement.