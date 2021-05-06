Meghan Markle has announced that she is releasing her first children’s book, about the relationship between Prince Harry and their son, Archie, who turns two today. Random House Children’s Books confirmed that the book is set to be titled The Bench and will release this June.

Award-winning, millennial American illustrator Christian Robinson, who has wrote and illustrated books like Another and You Matter, and won Caldecott and Coretta Scott King honors for his work, will draw up the visuals for the book and Meghan will narrate the audiobook edition. It has been reported that the book grew out of a poem Meghan wrote for Harry for their first Father’s Day after Archie’s birth and will feature a diverse group of fathers and sons and moments they have shared in the recent past.

A page from The Bench

“That poem became this story. Christian layered in beautiful and ethereal watercolor illustrations that capture the warmth, joy and comfort of the relationship between fathers and sons from all walks of life; this representation was particularly important to me, and Christian and I worked closely to depict this special bond through an inclusive lens," Meghan revealed.

The book is one of several projects that Meghan and Harry are currently involved in. Meghan, who is currently expecting her secind child with Harry, has also narrated the Disney nature film “Elephant” and the couple have signed a Netflix deal as well, which is set to be about their work with the Invictus Games. Harry, on the other hand, has been appointed as a Chief Impact Officer for an American mental health firm.