We all secretly pine for flawless glassy skin. For those, who are not blessed naturally with glowing skin, here’s some help. Renowned aesthetic dermatologist Dr Anupriya Goel has just come up with an all-you-need-to-know book called How To Get Glass Skin. Published by Penguin India, this book offers solutions for all your skin problems. Excerpts from an interview with the author:

Tell us a little bit about your book?

A trip to South Korea, the Mecca of skincare, had a huge impact on me. For Koreans, skincare is like a religion. Glass skin is extremely popular there and I was amazed to see how a majority of them had healthy glowing skin. It got me thinking about what were the things that the Koreans were doing differently? Was it their genes? Were they drinking some ancient magic potion? Was it their diet, rich in fish and seaweed? This book is a result of my research on the same.

How specific is your book to skincare?

Forming a skincare habit might sound challenging but after reading this book you will discover the simplest, efficient and most convenient ways to do so. The book also lists products and home remedies that suit your skin type. Just follow the steps diligently and consistently.

How To Get Glass Skin by Dr Anupriya Goel

Is there really an easy way to achieve glowing skin?

At the core of Korean glass skin is hydration and consistency. A smart, consistent skincare regimen that has its core in hydration makes a world of difference to any skin. Instead of using some expensive products sporadically, you should focus on using smart products consistently

Any effective solution to comedone acne problem?

Avoid clogging of pores by excess oil, dirt and grime. Use cleanser twice a day along with non-comedogenic moisturisers, actives like AHA, BHA and retinoids. Comedone extraction under expert supervision is very effective.

How often shall one go for Botox and dermal filler treatments?

If there’s one treatment that erases any signs of ageing and wrinkles in a jiffy, it’s got to be Botox and dermal fillers. Botox is a very popular treatment overseas; however, I have come across many Indians who are still wary of this wonderful treatment. Botox is a purified protein solution that only temporarily relaxes the muscles and prevents wrinkle formation. Botox can be repeated every six months and dermal fillers can be done every 18-24 months.

How To Get Glass Skin will hit the stands on June 7

BOX

Oily Skin Care

Wash your face at least twice a day with a foaming face wash or a gel cleanser.

Choose a lightweight or gel-based moisturiser or a mattifying oil control moisturiser and sunscreen.

Use oil-free, non-comedogenic or water-based skincare products.

Do not scrub, especially if you have active acne.

Do not touch your face or pick on your acne.

Avoid eating food with a high glycemic index like colas, pastries, foods rich in carbohydrates. Even dairy products are known to cause acne.

