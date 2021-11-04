Writer Vivek Shanbhag and musician MD Pallavi are working on an audiobook of Kannada stories

Keli Katheya started its journey in 2014 to bring alive some of Kannada’s finest short stories into an audio format. It’s a unique collaboration between the Kannada literature and film industry as artistes from these background have lend their voices.

All the proceeds generated from the audiobook are being used to support the education of girls who study in government schools in the border areas of Karnataka. From the profits of the first edition, nine girls were supported with a one-time scholarship fee. Now, with the profits of its second edition, ‘Keli Katheya’ has awarded another one-time scholarship fee to 16 girls in the border district of Athani.

All these girls have scored 125/125 in Kannada. “We have received so much support from writers and cinema and music. Even the audience enthusiastically supported our cause, which has led us this far,” says Mukund Setlur from the ‘Keli Katheya’ team.

Vivek Shanbhag, author, says, “Supporting education of girls from border districts is a noble cause which will go a long way in nurturing Kannada language and culture. I was moved by the genuine concern and dedication of the Keli Katheya team.”

Adding to it, musician MD Pallavi says, “I am very happy to be associated with Keli Katheya for the past two editions. The stories are well produced and the profits go towards educating girls studying in government schools.” To listen to samples stories of Keli Katheya, log on to kelikatheya.com