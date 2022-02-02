Dhoni unveils motion poster of graphic novel starring him as a superhero

Here's some great news for fans of cricketer MS Dhoni. Virzu Studios in association with MIDAS Deals Pvt Ltd unveiled the motion poster of their forthcoming graphic novel, ‘Atharva - The Origin’. Authored by Ramesh Thamilmani, the novel is centred around Dhoni, who is portrayed as a superhero and warrior leader.

The ace cricketer who released the poster on his official Facebook handle said, "I am thrilled to be associated with this project and it is indeed an exciting venture. Atharva - The Origin is a captivating graphic novel with an engaging story and immersive artworks. Author Ramesh Thamilmani’s attempt to launch India’s first mythological superhero with a contemporary twist will leave every reader wanting for more.”

In poster, the character of Dhoni wears a rugged look. It offers a small peek into what to expect from the novel. Years of work have gone into the novel which features more than 150 lifelike illustrations capturing the universe of Atharva.

Author Ramesh, said “Atharva - The Origin is a dream project and one that is close to my heart. We have worked for several years to bring alive a vision, an idea and translate it into a masterpiece as you will see. I am excited and happy to have MS Dhoni portraying Atharva, who truly embodies the character. Each of the characters and artwork in the novel including that of MS Dhoni’s has been developed post extensive research and every nuance of the world has been created with great attention to detail. Every element in the book - cover to cover - is a testament to our passion.”