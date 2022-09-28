Jaipur Literature Festival to kickstart its 16th edition in January 2023

The Jaipur Literature Festival 2023 is scheduled to take place from January 19 to 23 at Hotel Clarks in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The annual festival will exhibit a plethora of themes and writers curated considering its loyal community of audience from across the globe. It is set to offer an immersive experience of literature, musical performances, art installations, local cuisine, and related discourse.

This year’s edition will witness a representation of all Indian languages and several foreign languages, spread across five venues with more than 250 speakers. Today, it unveiled its first list of speakers, which includes Abdulrazak Gurnah (2021 Nobel Prize in Literature winner), Bernardine Evaristo (joint-winner of Booker Prize 2019), Deepti Naval (actress and writer of the recently released A Country Called Childhood), Jerry Pinto (Mumbai-based journalist, writer, and translator), Merve Emre (Turkish-American author and literary critic), Rana Safvi (American-Canadian author and filmmaker), NoViolet Bulawayo (2022 Booker Prize shortlisted author of Glory), Tanuj Solanki (2019 Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar winner), and Vincent Brown (American historian and academic), among others.

Writer, historian, and co-director of the Jaipur Literature Festival, William Dalrymple said, “This year, we have so much to offer that I believe it to be the most cerebral, intellectually stimulating, and high-powered (festival) we've ever fielded. We import some of the world's most admired novelists, including arguably the world's greatest authority on the history of slavery – Vincent Brown. Among the international authors appearing this year, we present writers of genius, such as the brilliant Harvard critical polymath Martin Puchner.”

He further noted that this year, the festival will deeply delve into areas of world literature that we usually fail to explore. It will look in detail at the turmoil in Ukraine, Russia, and Iran. “We explore a vast range of subjects from Neanderthals to Leonardo da Vinci; from the agonies of Partition to the right to sex. It’s an incredible line-up – absolutely not to be missed,” he added.

The festival will also include the 10th edition of its B2B arm called Jaipur BookMark (JBM), which will continue to bring together a number of writers, translators, publishers, literary agents, and booksellers from all parts of the world and give them an opportunity to have a conversation with significant industry players.

The festival will also have an online edition, registration, and access which will be free and open to all.

₹200 per day. January 19-23. At Hotel Clarks, Jaipur