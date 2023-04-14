Vaibhav Giani's book The Kashmir Chromosome gives voice to the unacknowledged talents

The newest generation’s interest is no longer restricted to mere academics and school curricula. La Martiniere for Boys, Kolkata’s Vaibhav Giani only proves this further with his well-researched documentation for his book The Kashmir Chromosome. The 16-year-old author has managed to put together 25 incredible stories of Kashmiri people, especially women, that capture their indomitable spirit and courage. Due to hit the stands on April 29, the book documents the journey of Kashmiri individuals such as Naseem Shafaie and Nilofer Khan to name a few. Thoughtfully curated words and monochrome photographs fill the pages with grace, ambition and power. Vaibhav opens up about his sources of inspiration, a knack for penning down words and The Kashmir Chromosome ahead of its launch.

Vaibhav Giani

What made you choose women of Kashmir for your debut book?

Kashmir is like a maze that even diplomats, politicians and seasoned journalists have found hard to unravel to its core. However, negative propaganda has cast a haze on the soul of Kashmir which essentially comprises its people. Kashmir is a powerhouse of talent in itself, across all fields but has seldom gained the spotlight. The Kashmir Chromosome is a humble attempt to bring forth the stories of over a dozen women, creating histories in their own expertise.

How did you find your inclination towards writing? Have you written before?

This is the first time that my words are getting published on such a large scale, but I have always been an avid reader since inception. My habit of reading had imbibed in me a fondness for words from an early age, which I believe is culminating in The Kashmir Chromosome. Take us through your research procedure. In school, I have been involved with Model United Nations and debates, which has made me travel across the country widely. An inclination towards research, international relations and politics naturally developed in me. When I started working on this book, I never knew I was going to write about 2 5 Kashmiri individuals. The research procedure started off with books but eventually landed me in paradise on Earth. It is only when I started interacting with people in person, I realised the extent of their disacknowledgement.

Inshah Bashir

Were the monochrome photographs a conscious choice in your book?

Yes, each picture included in the book and to be exhibited at the launch is monochromatic by choice. I think there‘s nothing more visually impactful than well-captured black-and-white photographs. The shades help express their emotions, pain and struggle more appropriately as compared to coloured captures. Most of the photographs included in the book are my clicks, with a very few coming from professional collaborators.

Do you wish to become an author in the future?

It is difficult to answer that question, as I haven’t thought of it just yet. At the moment, I am interested in keeping the options open. However, undoubtedly writing fascinates me a lot hence I’m harbouring my hopes with this book and waiting to see how well it is being received by the readers which I believe will only help me narrow down on the possibilities.

Afshan Ashiq

How do you feel, with the launch date for your debut book speeding in?

I honestly am not much apprehensive about it, as the book was not written with some ulterior motive of fame, money, or recognition. The sole purpose was to celebrate the human equity of Kashmir, which I believe is an integral part of the book. Hence, there’s no point apprehending its reception. My parents, teachers, and friends are very supportive and positive, and I am looking forward to my book seeing the light of day soon.

Book launch at Emami Art, Kolkata. April 29