Legendary Indian poet Jayanta Mahapatra passes away aged 95

The global literary community mourns the loss of Jayanta Mahapatra, a trailblazing Indo-Anglian poet and the recipient of the prestigious Sahitya Akademi Award. The legendary poet, aged 95, breathed his last at SCB Medical College Hospital, Cuttack on August 27. Jayanta had been undergoing treatment for age-related ailments at the hospital since August 4.

His health had taken a downturn in the past two days, leading to his placement on a ventilator in the hospital's medicine department. Tragically, he succumbed to a brain stroke and subsequent cardiac arrest at 9 pm.

Also read: Harley Quinn voice actress Arleen Sorkin passes away aged 67; Mark Hamill, James Gunn express condolences

A towering figure in the literary world, Jayanta's influence transcended borders and generations. He was a luminary within modern poetry, capturing a plethora of human emotions in his verses, with a particular focus on the intricacies of human relationships. Celebrated poems like Indian Summer and Hunger have etched his name in the annals of classic modern Indian English Literature, solidifying his unique poetic legacy.

In 2015, the poet’s strong stance against escalating intolerance in the country led him to return his Padma Shri award, an honour bestowed upon him in 2009.

Indo-Anglian poet Jayanta Mahapatra Age

Born on October 22, 1928, in Cuttack, Jayanta embarked on his literary journey as a teacher in 1949. He later served in various government colleges in Odisha until his retirement in 1986. At the age of 38, he embarked on a new path as a poet, ultimately joining the ranks of Indian English poetry's founding triumvirate alongside AK Ramanujan and Nissim Ezekiel.

Jayanta Mahapatra Poems

Throughout his illustrious career, the writer penned 20 volumes of poetry, with his debut collection Svayamvara and Other Poems making a resonant impact in 1971. Subsequent works like Close the Sky Ten by Ten, A Father’s Hours, A Rain of Rites, and Waiting continued to showcase his evolving thematic range and creative depth.

Jayanta's literary achievements garnered an array of accolades, demonstrating his lasting imprint on the literary landscape. Notable honours included the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1981, the Jacob Glatstein Memorial Award in 1975, the Allen Tate Prize in 2009, the SAARC Literary Award in 2009, and the Padma Shri Award in 2009. In addition, Ravenshaw University bestowed upon him an honorary doctorate in 2009.

The poet's profound introspection was encapsulated in his recently released Odia biography, Bhor Motira Kanaphoola, which delved into the inner workings of his poetic mind.

Express Condolences By Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Tributes for the late poet poured in from various quarters, with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan expressing their condolences on the demise of the literary giant. “The poet had successfully elevated the reach of Odia literature to a wider circle. His intellect and knowledge was a guiding spirit for many youngsters to write in English literature. His mellifluous words will continue to weave their magic reminding us of the power of human expression. The vivid imagery of his writings about daily life, particularly drawn from Cuttack, will always remain a rich encapsulation of Odia life”, Naveen was quoted as saying.

According to the State government, the poet would be cremated with full State honours on Monday.

