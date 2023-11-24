Green Literature Festival returns to Bengaluru for the third edition of earthly embrace

With 2024 inching closer, if you plan on adopting more sustainable and environment-friendly practices, the day-long Green Literature Festival seems like a great place to start. With access to all forms of literature on the environment, the third edition of Greenlit Fest will host more than 20 authors and house over a dozen stalls for eco-enthusiasts across the city. We speak to founder Benedict Paramanand to find out more...

What do you envision to achieve with this festival?

With this festival, we want more people to read fundamental environmental books and provide a platform for environmental authors. I would say that we want to create a space where authors discover readers and readers discover authors.

How did you select authors who would participate in this festival?

Firstly, we selected authors based on the overriding theme. One of the topics we intend to touch this year is focusing on animals beyond mammals. There is very little focus on other animals and plants. There is a Mega Mammal Myopia, both in conversation and the books. We need a big trend shift from that and we are focusing on writings on smaller animals like butterflies. With this festival, we want to bring literature into focus that talks about a holistic approach to conservation. Second, we are giving a platform to authors whose books were published recently to highlight them.

What sets this edition apart?

This is a new genre in literature which means there is a lot of learning that you can dwell in. There is so much interesting writing happening and this year, we are focusing on bringing newer authors. For instance, we have a graphic novel this time.

What eco-friendly practices did you adopt for the décor of the festival?

We take a lot of pride in saying that we are a zero-waste festival. We have mobile incinerators and whatever waste we produce will be incinerated at the location itself.

Entry free. November 25, 10 am to 6 pm. At Century Club, Cubbon Park.

