The 7th edition of Ooty Literary Festival set to return on Oct 6-7 in Ooty

The 7th edition of the much-awaited Ooty Literary Festival (OotyLitFest 2023) is all set to return to the picturesque town of Ooty on October 6-7. This year, the grand edition will pay homage to Ooty's bicentennial and celebrate its rich tapestry of literature, culture, history and heritage.

Going beyond literary discussion, OotyLitFest 2023 will put the spotlight on ecological importance of the Nilgiri Biosphere and diverse communities, illuminating the city's natural essence which makes it unique. The festival will host vital dialogues, intellectual discussions with celebrated authors, live interactions, exhibitions, artistic presentations and a diverse range of Indian classical, blues, and jazz concerts, ensuring that the hills truly come alive.

Over the years, OotyLitFest has emerged as an important platform to present, preserve and promote Tamil Nadu's literature. Continuing with its efforts in this direction, this year the festival will present the Lifetime Achievement Award to Thiru. Perumal Murugan, one of Tamil Nadu’s foremost writers for his unwavering dedication to promoting education and fostering literary arts and culture in Tamil Nadu, even in the face of adversity. This edition will also witness engaging dialogues, speeches and discussions from distinguished speakers including celebrated names like Aamir Khan, Apsara Reddy, Javed Akhtar, Jerry Pinto, Kalki Koechlin, Dr. Mahesh Rangarajan, Mansoor Khan, Sudha Murty and many more.

OotyLitFest 2023 will present an array of programs during the festival to be an all-encompassing cultural affair, extending its outreach to all communities with a particular emphasis on engaging students and youth. The programs include:

The World of Words at Nilgiri Library: A literary gathering featuring renowned authors, historians, film personalities, business and social leaders, and conservationists engaging in discussions, and storytelling, and deep doves into issues that ignite the mind.

Igniting Minds in The Courtyard: Designed for the youth, this segment will have accomplished speakers guiding young minds on how to engage with both the natural world and their inner selves.

Remembering & Reimagining Nilgiri's Socio-Cultural History: An exhibition offering a visual journey through the evolving landscape of the Nilgiris over the past 200 years, curated by Jenny Pinto. Some of these have never been displayed together to unravel the stories of yore.

An Artist Re-creates The Magic of Ooty: Celebrated cartoonist Paul Fernandes will showcase his unique old illustrations that capture the spirit of Ooty at The Nilgiri Library.

Hills Come Alive with Music: Musical extravaganzas featuring leading musicians performing Blues, Sufi, and Jazz as the sun sets over the Nilgiri hills.

In addition to celebrating literature, history and heritage, the festival is a call to action, a call to conserve, and a call to enrich cultural understanding. It is a way of honoring Ooty's bicentennial while looking forward to a future that embraces diversity, ecological responsibility and the power of literature.

