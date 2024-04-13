Manga comics for social change launched in India, Japan

Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) on Friday said that it has launched a Manga comic titled India Calling Me Now, aimed at raising gender awareness, simultaneously in India and Japan, in collaboration with publishing company Kodansha.

The comic series is published on Manga Planet India. It will cover themes such as women’s education, social participation, and gender disparity, to promote discussion and improve comprehension of gender-related matters.

"As the collaborative publishers of Manga, a cherished cultural asset of Japan renowned for its captivating storytelling and artistic flair, we aim to enable further awareness and understanding of gender-related issues in India," SAITO Mitsunori, Chief Representative of JICA India, said in a statement.