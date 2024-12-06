Head to 4th edition of this festival that fosters passion for reading and writing about nature

As India's sole festival dedicated entirely to environmental literature, the Green Literature Festival is gearing up to be an exciting event for eco-enthusiasts, nature lovers and readers of all ages. Since its inception, GLF has rapidly established itself as a vital platform for promoting literature focused on environmental themes, engaging over 1,00,000 people. This year’s festival promises to feature over 30 authors, interactive workshops led by organisations such as WWF India and Mongabay India and stalls showcasing sustainable products. The GLF Honour Book Awards is a major highlight with an esteemed panel and Suresh Heblikar as the chief guest. Benedict Parmanand, founder of GLF, gives us insights into the most exciting features of the festival.
What inspired the Green Literature Festival and how has it evolved since its inception?
We aimed to create a platform that connects readers with authors, facilitating the discovery of green literature. Many authors produce valuable works, but readers often remain unaware of these titles. Over three editions, we have sold nearly 2,000 environmental books, indicating a growing interest in this niche. Our focus encompasses three segments: children’s literature, adult fiction and nonfiction and books for entrepreneurs and educators.
What can attendees expect in this edition of the Green Literature Festival?
Key themes include discussions on tourism and conservation challenges, regeneration in nature and India’s green economic transition. A highlight will be a super panel on transitioning from climate anxiety to climate action and tackling the issue of green misinformation. We also have engaging activities specifically for children, including nature-themed cartoon writing and bird identification workshops and sessions on understanding human-animal conflicts.
How can literature inspire change in our relationship with nature?
Literature not only informs readers but also encourages them to engage actively with their communities. Books can drive individuals to participate in local initiatives and foster a deeper understanding of ecological challenges. Exposure to numerous new titles can create a ripple effect, encouraging attendees to gift books instead of traditional gifts at celebrations. This festival is part of a broader movement to promote environmental consciousness through literature.
Entry free. December 7, 9.30 am onwards. At Century Club, Cubbon Park.
Written by: Pramiti Digra
