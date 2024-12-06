Radhika Swarup opens up about her new book

A

The pandemic was a scary moment for the entire world, and as the walls closed in on us, so much of getting through that time was through finding community. I remember worrying about friends and loved ones and checking in on them through messages, emails, calls, and video calling platforms. This part of the experience was nearly universal, but there were other elements that stemmed from my personal experience of spending this time with two children, trying to keep them away from too much technology, making them interact with their friends, and hearing about family members’ hopes and worries. Flashes from their anecdotes have invariably seeped into the stories in the book. The family with too many dogs is all too real. I’m afraid several people I know had close brushes with leopards. Some of the tragedy is inspired by real-life events, but much of the togetherness and resilience of that time is too.