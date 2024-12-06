Radhika Swarup opens up about her new book
Taking us back to the pandemic with snippets of relatable incidents is Radhika Swarup’s latest book, The New New Delhi Book Club. We speak to the author about how the trying times affected her and formed an integral part of the various themes in the book. Excerpts:
Have you drawn from real incidents in the community?
The pandemic was a scary moment for the entire world, and as the walls closed in on us, so much of getting through that time was through finding community. I remember worrying about friends and loved ones and checking in on them through messages, emails, calls, and video calling platforms. This part of the experience was nearly universal, but there were other elements that stemmed from my personal experience of spending this time with two children, trying to keep them away from too much technology, making them interact with their friends, and hearing about family members’ hopes and worries. Flashes from their anecdotes have invariably seeped into the stories in the book. The family with too many dogs is all too real. I’m afraid several people I know had close brushes with leopards. Some of the tragedy is inspired by real-life events, but much of the togetherness and resilience of that time is too.
How will you describe your creative process?
My creative process was honed when I was at home, and that lack of time or structure enforced a strict discipline on my working habits. The early hours of the day spent with my laptop and a cup of coffee before the world wakes tend to be my most productive. Most of my work is done then.
Has the pandemic influenced your reading habits?
My concentration was short in the early months of lockdown, and I was unable to even focus on books. I sought refuge in poetry, short stories, or good dramas. As things grew more certain, I grew more in control of my world, and my focus began to return. I was able to read and write again, and in many ways, the book is very much a product of that time. Imagining snatches of people’s lives allowed me to express my creativity while still in that fight-or-flight state.
What does a book club mean to you?
We have spoken about community. What could signify community more than the company of like-minded people with strong and sometimes differing opinions on and their relationships with the same text?
How has the emergence of social media influenced reading habits?
In general, I am ambivalent towards social media, but the emergence of book influencers— whether Bookstagrammers or those on BookTok—is a breath of fresh air.
Are you currently working on another book?
I’m toying between two ideas. The first is women with contrasting ideologies trying to navigate a challenging world. The other is an idea that has been given to me by so many readers of the book, who have asked for the return of a favourite character.