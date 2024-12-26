MT Vasudevan Nair passes away: Tributes pour in for the doyen of Malayalam literature and cinema

MT Vasudevan Nair, the legendary figure of Malayalam literature and a Jnanpith Award recipient, passed away at the age of 91 at a private hospital in Kozhikode, Kerala. Known affectionately as MT, he is regarded as one of the most influential writers in Malayalam and served as the editor of Mathrubhumi Weekly, a prominent periodical in Kerala.

A recipient of the Padma Bhushan, MT's contribution to both literature and cinema has left an enduring legacy. His remarkable achievements in the literary world earned him the highest honor in Indian literature, the Jnanpith Award, in 1995.

In the world of cinema, MT made his mark by winning four National Film Awards for screenwriting.

He directed seven films and penned the scripts for about 54 others, many of which have since been published in book form and are considered essential reading for budding filmmakers.

Throughout his career, MT was honored with numerous prestigious awards, including the Kendra Sahitya Akademi Award, Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award, Vayalar Award, Vallathol Award, Ezhuthachan Award, Mathrubhumi Literary Award, and the O.N.V. Literary Award. In 2013, he was bestowed with the J.C. Daniel Award for lifetime achievement in Malayalam cinema, and in 2022, he was presented with the Kerala Jyothi Award, the highest civilian honor from the Kerala government.

MT's literary journey began at a young age, inspired by his elder brothers and the poet Akkitham Achuthan Namboothiri. Initially a poet, he transitioned to prose, where his work touched upon profound aspects of life and human emotions, resonating deeply with readers.

In October of this year, MT made headlines when gold ornaments were stolen from his residence, an incident that later led to the recovery of the items and the arrest of a domestic helper involved in the theft.

The passing of MT Vasudevan Nair marks the end of an era in Malayalam literature and cinema, but his extraordinary body of work will continue to inspire generations. Kerala's Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, expressed heartfelt condolences, and the state government has declared two days of official mourning on December 26 and 27 to honor his memory.

Meanwhile tributes have been pouring for the legend