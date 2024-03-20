William Dalrymple's book 'The Golden Road' to debut in Hampi

It is just right to debut a book discussing the rich cultural legacy of ancient India in Hampi, a place imbued with profound meaning through its breathtaking architectural remnants and spiritual and cultural practices.

The much-awaited book of renowned author and multiple award-winning historian Dr. William Dalrymple's The Golden Road: How Ancient India Transformed the World is set to debut at a special talk event at Evolve Back Kamalapura Palace in Hampi on 19 March 2024, at 7 pm.

The Golden Road: How Ancient India Transformed the World uncovers the depth of ancient Indian culture, shedding light on its global significance through its religions, languages, art, and architectural wonders. Drawing from a lifetime of research, Dr. Dalrymple sheds light on India's pivotal role as an intellectual and philosophical superpower in ancient Asia.