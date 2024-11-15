The first all-Bangla Literature Festival of Kolkata completes a decade

Icons Lead the way

The edition will be inaugurated by iconic writers Shirshendu Mukhopadhyay and Subodh Sarkar which will be followed by them addressing the audience. Both are veterans in the field of Bengali literature with Mukhopadhyay having the charm of capturing the audience’s attention through generations. His novels and stories have also been adapted on –screen and have made a good watch.

Three Centenaries!

Discussions have been curated around the centenary years of three stalwarts. ‘From Betrayal to Rupmanjari: celebrating Narayan Sanyal’s centenary’ has a lively discussion among Rupak Saha, Anima Brahma and Gautam Bhattacharya moderated by Sabyasachi Sarkar. ‘Stories that are true: Celebrating Tapan Sinha’s Centenary’ will witness an engaging discussion among Satabdi Roy, Sanjoy Mukhopadhyay and Alok Prasad Chattopadhyay. Anjan Dutt and Shiladitya Sen will speak at the concluding session of this edition- ‘Kolkata 71: Celebrating Mrinal Sen’s Centenary’.

Varieties Special

The Festival is adept in bringing together not only personalities from the world of literature but also from films, music, sports, theatre, civil service, food and more, giving it a multi-dimensional approach to the curation. It is important to note that Bengali literature or as a language left its mark on every aspect of the city’s cultural milieu which is now being highlighted making the future generation aware of the vastness of the field. Notable personalities like Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, Nachiketa, Surojit Chatterjee, Swagatalakshmi Dasgupta, Rupam Islam, Usha Uthup, Sabyasachi Chakraborty, Barun Chanda, Parambrata Chatterjee and more have been former delegates. This year, there are sessions on food, music, poetry and more.