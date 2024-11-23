Jaipur Literature Festival 2025 promises a stellar lineup of global authors

The Jaipur Literature Festival 2025 promises a vibrant lineup of authors, thinkers, and cultural icons. Among the notable speakers is Indian historian Anirudh Kanisetti, whose latest work, The Age of Wrath, delves into the Delhi Sultanate's legacy. British novelist David Nicholls, acclaimed for One Day, will also grace the festival, sharing insights into his works that have captivated global audiences.

The roster includes historian Ira Mukhoty, whose latest book, The Lion and The Lily, intricately chronicles the rise and fall of 18th-century Awadh. John Vaillant, Canadian-American author of Fire Weather, will discuss his Pulitzer-finalist exploration of forest fires and climate change's devastating impacts.

Sri Lankan-American novelist VV Ganeshananthan brings her award-winning novel Brotherless Night, set against the Sri Lankan Civil War, while actress and writer Miriam Margolyes shares anecdotes from her memoir, Oh Miriam: Stories from an Extraordinary Life. Journalist Nathan Thrall will present his Pulitzer-winning book, A Day in the Life of Abed Salama, a poignant account of tragedy in Palestine.

Other luminaries include Stephen Greenblatt, discussing resilience in Second Chances, Andre Aciman with his memoir Roman Year, and economist Nassim Nicholas Taleb, celebrated for The Black Swan. Indian author Prayaag Akbar, Sri Lankan academic Maithree Wickramasinghe, and Nobel laureate Venki Ramakrishnan also feature.

From literary brilliance to scientific exploration, the festival offers a platform for thought-provoking dialogue, continuing its legacy as a premier cultural event.