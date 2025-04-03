Actor, comedian, and now author, Vir Das drops a post on penning his memoir

You have seen him as an actor on screen, you have laughed at his comedy performances and now he is all ready to take you through the ebb and flow of his journey in his memoir – The Outsider. He is none other than actor, comedian and now turning author- Vir Das. Known for his wit, humour and an unapologetic take on life, his upcoming book, which is already available on pre-order, take the readers through the various facets of his world where not just comedy but in many other avenues he has felt like an ‘outsider’ .
All you need to know about Vir Das’ upcoming memoir – The Outsider
He recently took to his social media dropping the news which has made his fans go crazy in anticipation. His memoir - The Outsider - A Memoir for Misfits – is a deeply personal recollection of his journey incorporating self-discovery, heartbreak, failure, and humour. Among many incidents highlighted in the book one is his recounting of the time when he was stranded in Mexico due to visa issues. It was at that moment when he was “broke, hungover, dumped, jobless, and my trousers were full of sand. But, you know, when life gets absurd, the only way forward is to laugh.”
Reflecting on his globe-trotting life, Vir says: “I’ve had a strange life that took me across the world more than anyone I know. I don’t know how one ends up being the Indian kid in Nigeria, the African kid in boarding school, the boarding school kid in Delhi, the Delhi kid in Galesburg, Illinois, the Chicago guy in Alabama, the America-return in Mumbai, the Bollywood guy in comedy, the stand-up comedy guy in Bollywood, the Bollywood guy in Indie Music, and the Indian in American comedy. All I know is, when you are blessed enough to step into all those worlds, you write a book about it. I hope to take you across the world through the eyes of a fortunate fool.”
The book traverses through his childhood where he shifted between India, Lagos and Nigeria, never being able to ‘fit in’ perfectly. This deals with the idea of identity and home which again fits perfectly under the title The Outsider. From his childhood to teens and conquering Bollywood and the global standup comedy scene, the book will give all Vir Das fans a better understanding of his life which he spells inside out. It also ignites hope that an Outsider may not be considered negative after all. It broadens one’s perspective and celebrates their diverse identity through resilience, humour, and the power of embracing life as it comes.