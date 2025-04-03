Actor, comedian, and now author, Vir Das drops a post on penning his memoir

You have seen him as an actor on screen, you have laughed at his comedy performances and now he is all ready to take you through the ebb and flow of his journey in his memoir – The Outsider. He is none other than actor, comedian and now turning author- Vir Das. Known for his wit, humour and an unapologetic take on life, his upcoming book, which is already available on pre-order, take the readers through the various facets of his world where not just comedy but in many other avenues he has felt like an ‘outsider’ .