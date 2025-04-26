William Shakespeare: The OG meme lord who understood the internet before it existed

Long before social media took over our lives, William Shakespeare was already spinning tales that would have gone viral in an instant. With his sharp comebacks, deep existential musings, and fascination with identity, the Bard essentially set the stage for modern internet culture. Here are five Shakespeare quotes that prove he was the original blueprint for social media culture.
1. “All the world’s a stage” – The Age of the Online Persona
Long before we had perfectly curated Instagram feeds and TikTok trends, Shakespeare nailed it: we’re all just actors in this grand play. Whether we’re chatting in group texts or sharing Stories, we’re constantly putting on a show for our online audience, just like Jaques pointed out in As You Like It.
2. “Brevity is the soul of wit” – Tweets Before Twitter
Shakespeare had a knack for packing a punch with just a few words. His clever one-liners, especially in Hamlet and Much Ado About Nothing, could easily compete with today’s best tweets. If he were around now, he’d definitely have that blue checkmark and a massive following.
3. “What’s in a name?” – Username Identity Crises
Juliet’s famous question feels tailor-made for our world of usernames, screen names, and avatars. Online, who we are often doesn’t match who we seem to be—something the bard explored through his themes of mistaken identities and dramatic twists.
4. “Lord, what fools these mortals be!” – The Comments Section Energy
From A Midsummer Night’s Dream to the chaotic comment sections we see today, Shakespeare had a keen understanding of the madness and clout-chasing that existed long before algorithms came into play.
5. “To be or not to be” – The Original Existential Post
Hamlet’s soliloquy is the original dramatic status update—wrestling with questions of purpose, mortality, and meaning. It’s the epitome of Tumblr vibes, centuries ahead of its time.
Even now, Shakespeare doesn’t just resonate, he completely owns the vibe. The internet? It’s just a modern-day Globe Theatre with wi-fi.