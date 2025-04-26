William Shakespeare: The OG meme lord who understood the internet before it existed

1. “All the world’s a stage” – The Age of the Online Persona

Long before we had perfectly curated Instagram feeds and TikTok trends, Shakespeare nailed it: we’re all just actors in this grand play. Whether we’re chatting in group texts or sharing Stories, we’re constantly putting on a show for our online audience, just like Jaques pointed out in As You Like It.

2. “Brevity is the soul of wit” – Tweets Before Twitter

Shakespeare had a knack for packing a punch with just a few words. His clever one-liners, especially in Hamlet and Much Ado About Nothing, could easily compete with today’s best tweets. If he were around now, he’d definitely have that blue checkmark and a massive following.