Before Oxford and Harvard, there was Nalanda

Established in 427 CE, Nalanda University in present-day Bihar, was home to one of the world’s first great universities, thriving centuries before Oxford and Harvard. However, its foundation dates back even further. To honour Sariputra, one of Buddha’s chief disciples, Mauryan emperor Ashoka built a stupa at the site in the third century BCE, which became the nucleus of the Nalanda Mahavihara. Beside it, he constructed a vihara (monastery) for Buddhist monks, which gradually evolved into the Nalanda Mahavihara— one of the greatest centres of learning in the ancient world.
In his new book, Nalanda: How It Changed the World (Penguin), author and diplomat Abhay K. threads together the many stories and events associated with the university and its vast history. The book spans eight chapters, covering episodes from the time of Bimbisara, who established the Haryanka dynasty in Magadha, to Nalanda’s relevance and impact in the current global scenario.
Growing up in Nalanda, Abhay regularly visited the ruins of the Nalanda Mahavihara. “I used to read the small locally printed booklets sold on the footpath there, which carried information in bits and pieces about the founding of the great monastery,” he recalls. These early visits to the ruins and the stories told by local guides sparked his lifelong curiosity and gave him a unique perspective, allowing him to bring a personal touch to his portrayal of Nalanda’s history.
The rise and fall
Despite the challenges of navigating through extensive historical data, much of which is shrouded in mystery, Abhay makes the narrative engaging by channeling his curiosity into answering the many questions that arose in his mind. “I was fascinated by the origins of the vihara at Nalanda—how and why it became such a celebrated seat of learning and its legacy beyond the 14th century,” he says. His aim was to gather information from reliable sources, connecting the dots across different time periods to create a comprehensive account.
One of the central themes of Abhay’s book is the rise and fall of Nalanda. He highlights several factors that contributed to the university’s decline, including invasions by foreign forces like that of Bakhtiyar Khalji and the gradual withdrawal of royal patronage. “The immediate cause of Nalanda’s decline was the invasion by Bakhtiyar Khalji, who destroyed Buddhist monasteries in Magadha, including Nalanda,” Abhay reflects.
He also explores the deeper, long-term factors that contributed to its decline. “The intermediate cause of Nalanda’s decline was the resurgence of Brahmanical Hinduism, which subsumed the Vajrayana or tantric form of Buddhism, as it had started resembling ritualistic Shaivism. The deepening factionalism within Buddhism itself further weakened it by the end of the ninth century CE, while the long-term cause of Nalanda’s decline was the gradual withdrawal of royal patronage to Buddhism,” he says.
Relevance today
Despite Nalanda’s destruction in the 14th century, its legacy has endured.Today, Nalanda’s impact can be seen in institutions bearing its name worldwide, such as the Nava Nalanda Mahavihara in Bihar and the Nalanda University in Rajgir. Abhay believes that the core values of Nalanda—knowledge, wisdom, and kindness—remain vital in the modern world. “Nalanda’s tradition and values can guide humanity in overcoming hatred, anger, and frustration, fostering peace within and beyond,” he says.
The author also highlights the need for further research into Nalanda’s contributions across various fields. “Each of the luminaries of Nalanda deserves a detailed biography. We also need to research more deeply into the contributions of Nalanda in areas I haven’t covered in this book,” he adds.
Global legacy
Between the third century BCE and the fourteenth century CE, Nalanda produced scholars whose contributions spanned various fields, including science, medicine, public health, mathematics, astronomy, philosophy, art, architecture, translations, and religion. Nalanda also played a key role in the spread of Buddhism across Central, East, and Southeast Asia.
Its reputation as an intellectual hub attracted scholars from around the world. Many travelled there to study, exchange ideas, and copy Buddhist sutras from its legendary library. Among them, Xuanzang and Yijing from China played a crucial role in documenting the university’s glorious history, ensuring its legacy endures today. As Abhay notes, “Monks of all major and minor Buddhist sects, as well as non-Buddhists, came to study at Nalanda Mahavihara and engaged in debates and discussions. Nalanda became a peaceful battleground for various philosophical ideas, thoughts, sects, and creeds.”
He envisions a future where Nalanda’s legacy is revived and integrated into global consciousness. “The rise of Nalanda today signifies a reawakening of our shared intellectual heritage,” he says. He hopes that the new Nalanda University in Rajgir will continue the tradition of education and intellectual exchange that began centuries ago. “Understanding what Nalanda stood for can inspire the creation of new Nalandas across the globe, where the exchange of knowledge knows no boundaries,” he asserts.
This article is written by Adithi Reena Ajith