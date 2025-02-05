Before Oxford and Harvard, there was Nalanda

The rise and fall

Despite the challenges of navigating through extensive historical data, much of which is shrouded in mystery, Abhay makes the narrative engaging by channeling his curiosity into answering the many questions that arose in his mind. “I was fascinated by the origins of the vihara at Nalanda—how and why it became such a celebrated seat of learning and its legacy beyond the 14th century,” he says. His aim was to gather information from reliable sources, connecting the dots across different time periods to create a comprehensive account.

One of the central themes of Abhay’s book is the rise and fall of Nalanda. He highlights several factors that contributed to the university’s decline, including invasions by foreign forces like that of Bakhtiyar Khalji and the gradual withdrawal of royal patronage. “The immediate cause of Nalanda’s decline was the invasion by Bakhtiyar Khalji, who destroyed Buddhist monasteries in Magadha, including Nalanda,” Abhay reflects.

He also explores the deeper, long-term factors that contributed to its decline. “The intermediate cause of Nalanda’s decline was the resurgence of Brahmanical Hinduism, which subsumed the Vajrayana or tantric form of Buddhism, as it had started resembling ritualistic Shaivism. The deepening factionalism within Buddhism itself further weakened it by the end of the ninth century CE, while the long-term cause of Nalanda’s decline was the gradual withdrawal of royal patronage to Buddhism,” he says.